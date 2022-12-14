Fred Kanyike Bwete, the National Unity Platform (NUP) coordinator for Nansana town council, in Wakiso District has been declared missing by his family and friends.

According to one of his family members who preferred to speak to us on condition of anonymity, Kanyike has been in and out of jail. He was allegedly kidnapped on the afternoon of 03rd/June/2021 together with his wife Zulaikah Lovinsa Bwete Kinene, and they were both forced into a white numberless van commonly known as “Drone”, presumably by security agencies.

His wife was later dropped at Katabi village along Entebbe express highway, in the wee hours of the night.

“Bwete has been receiving threatening phone calls from unknown people, warning him to refrain from supporting the opposition political party (National Unity Platform-NUP), or risk losing his life,” the family member adds.

Kanyike is among hundreds of NUP supporters who were abducted by security operatives from different parts of Uganda and detained at Kitalya Maximum Security Prison, during a time of heated up political campaigns, a head of 2021 general elections.

This comes after NUP, the biggest opposition political party in Uganda renewed its call to security organs to release all its supporters who were arrested since 2020, at the helm of the campaigns for the general presidential elections.

Party president and former presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu has reiterated his earlier stance and resolve that “Government should either produce before court all those it’s holding because of their political views, or release them unconditionally”.