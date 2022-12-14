The State Minister for Investment and Privatization, Evelyn Anite had waged a war on the First Son of Uganda, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

In her Tuesday tweet, Anite said President Yoweri Museveni will in 2026 stand again for Presidency and will win massively.

She further warned that during that time the ‘standby generator’ will not be able to start.

Gen. Muhoozi was christened ‘Standby generator’ by his supporters who say the Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Duties is ready to take over power anytime his father, President Museveni decides to step aside.

“For avoidance of doubt, we lifted age limit. Team NRM, ignore the noise and clutter going around. Gen. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni will be on ballot in 2026 and the win will be massive. Temuva ku main. These sijuyi generators will not start,” Anite tweeted.

At the beginning of this month, Gen. Muhoozi sparked mixed reactions among the NRM members and the general public at large when he attacked the ruling party. He said NRM had become reactionary and no longer represented the will of Ugandans.

“I am listening to the outcry of our people for change. I am with the people! Whatever NRM has become certainly does NOT represent the people of Uganda,”the former UPDF Land Forces Commander tweeted.

“Those people signing declarations against us in the NRM. We will teach you what Uganda means. This country belongs to Almighty God and the people of Uganda. Let us see who is stronger you or us?”

However, according to government spokesperson Ofwono Opondo, Gen. Muhoozi is right in his own way, since there are clearly reactionary tendencies in NRM, but they are not the prevailing tendencies in the party.

“NRM is with Yoweri Kaguta Museveni because we believe in his ability and intent. Gen. Muhoozi and Museveni have two relationships. A family and government relationship. We should leave Gen. Museveni to sort out his family matters,” Opondo said during NBS TV’s Frontline show last Thursday.

“NRM has mechanisms for handling its politics. Muhoozi, at the moment, is not part of the NRM. For Muhoozi to say NRM is the most reactionary, yet he admires his father, who is the Chairman, then 1 + 1 is certainly not equal to 2.”

On the other hand, the former presidential candidate, Dr. Kizza Besigye revealed that Gen Muhoozi cannot do what he is doing without the acceptance and tolerance of President Museveni.

He said the duo is trying to create some kind of artificial separation from NRM to attract young people with new hope.

“Frankly, Gen. Muhoozi’s tweets don’t mean much. He is enjoying himself, pushing out tweets that don’t reflect the situation in NRM and the country. The tweets can’t be described to represent anything except his mind,” Dr. Besigye said while appearing on NBS TV’s Frontline show last Thursday.