The Resident City Commissioner for Rubaga Division, Anderson Herbert Burora has cautioned the First Son of Uganda, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba against attacking the ruling party-NRM because that is where he belongs.

Burora informed the First Son that the National Resistance Movement is the nest which fed him right from his childhood and it’s the same nest that is still feeding him, so attacking it is totally wrong.

“Whatever NRM has become, let us not forget the journey we have moved with it. It has been against all odds our Incubator and Life support for our retiring Elders. (We) the Fruits can’t trash it because we’ve grown stronger and think it’s weaker. NRM DESERVES RESPECT FROM ALL. Anyone with Roots from NRM shouldn’t smash the hand that once and still feeds them. Other Political Parties irrespective of their suffocation still believe that it will be hard to ever equal what NRM has been able to Exhibit in Uganda’s Political Arena. “We can retire honourably,” Burora tweeted.

Burora’s comment follows the recent tweets from Gen. Muhoozi attacking NRM,a political party founded and being led by his father, President Yoweri Museveni.

“Those people signing declarations against us in the NRM. We will teach you what Uganda means. This country belongs to Almighty God and the people of Uganda. Let us see who is stronger you or us?” reads one of the tweets.

“I am listening to the outcry of our people for change. I am with the people! Whatever NRM has become certainly does NOT represent the people of Uganda,” reads another tweet posted on 3rd December.

Unlike Burora, some political leaders are agreeing with what the First Son is saying and are asserting that NRM is no longer a darling party whose aim is to take Uganda forward.

Four-time presidential candidate Dr Kizza Besigye says; “There now seems to be a point I may agree on with Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba: that NRM is “probably the most reactionary organization in the country!”

Another politician who is siding with the First Son is the Kasambya county Member of Parliament David Kabanda who also said; We never attack our elders or historicals of the Movement. It however hurts that they are always attacking our generational Leader whenever they are pushing for their selfish agendas. Most of them are in NRM for convenience, not a conviction.”