The State House of Uganda has warned that no journalist will be allowed to cover Presidential events without a Covid-19 vaccination certificate.

In a notice to News Managers, the Deputy Presidential Press Secretary, Mr. Faruk Kirunda said the order will get into effect from December 12, 2022.

“Accordingly, you should advise your staff to visit the Ministry of Health portal located at: epivac.health.go.ug. to access their COVID – 19 Vaccination Certificates,” Mr. Kirunda said.

State House’s notice follows President Yoweri Museveni’s directive to the Ministry of Health to re-launch the COVID-19 vaccination exercise and ensure more people are inoculated especially the elderly, those with comorbidities and children aged 12-17years.

During his State of nation address on health matters last Friday, the President said a Covid-19 vaccination certificate was to be be a prerequisite for anybody to access offices at all public and private offices.

He also recommended the use of face masks for all individuals in enclosed places and public gatherings. And for people aged 50 years and above, and those living with comorbidities, he ordered that they should get vaccinated and boosted at least every six months while individuals with symptoms of Covid-19 should not go to closed or crowded places.

“I have been informed by the Ministry of Health that so far we have received a total of 48,897,520 doses of Covid-19 vaccines in the country through donations and procurement by the Government. Of these, 26,281,566 doses have been administered to the population and 22,615,954 doses are still in National Medical Stores. To date, 59 per cent of the population 18 years and above have received at least two doses of the vaccine while only 6 per cent of the children aged 12-17 years have received 2 doses of the vaccine. This coverage is below our target of 28.5 million eligible Ugandans (22 million adults and 6.5 million children) who are up to date with their vaccination against Covid-19,”President Museveni said.