President Yoweri Museveni has received a special message from the King of Morocco His Majesty Mohammed VI.

The message was delivered to the President this afternoon at State House Entebbe by the Special Envoy of the Moroccan King who is also the Minister of Culture and Youth His Excellency Mehdi Ben Said.

The Special Envoy who was accompanied by the Uganda Minister of Foreign Affairs Hon. Abubaker Jeje Odongo, thanked President Museveni for the warm hospitality accorded to them and was very grateful to have the opportunity to visit this beautiful country Uganda for the first time.

“ I am here to deliver a special message from the King of Morocco. I thank you very much for receiving us and the opportunity to know here,” he said.

President Museveni welcomed the Special Envoy and his entourage to Uganda and pledged to support any sporting event Morocco wishes to host as long as it does not collide with the interest of the East African countries.

The delegation was accompanied by the Uganda Ambassador to Khartoum in Sudan also designate to the Kingdom of Morocco Dr. Rashid Yahya Ssemuddu and other Senior Government Officials.