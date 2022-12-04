The Lord Mayor of Kampala City, Erias Lukwago and family members yesterday survived death after a speeding Subaru rammed into his residence.

The incident that happened at around 7pm at Lukwago Road, Mengo in Rubaga Division, Kampala left one person injured.

Police in Kampala say they are holding a driver who allegedly lost control of his vehicle and rammed into the Lord Mayor’s residence.The occupants of the car have since been identified as Fred Kiweewa, the driver and another only identified as Mariam, a passenger who was injured in the incident.

According to Mr. Lukwago, an overhasty and reckless driver of the Subaru car Reg.UAJ 704K rammed through the main entrance to his house, the gate forcefully flung open and badly damaged and the overspeeding car then rammed into the pillar at the entrance to the sitting room.

“The huge bang shook the whole house and the children who were watching soccer in sitting room started wailing. The lady who was seated in the co-driver’s seat sustained serious injuries and has been rushed to the hospital,” the Lord Mayor posted on his Facebook page on Saturday.

” Luckily enough, the family is safe but some members are gripped by nervous shock. I’m yet to understand the cause of this bizarre incident which has badly ravaged my home!!. We’ve called police who are yet to arrive,” he added.