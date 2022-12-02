The territorial Police at Katwe have arrested members of a criminal gang that has been robbing people of properties using motorcycles.

The suspects were arrested during an operation that took place yesterday 1st December 2022.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, the suspects have allegedly been snatching bags from Pedestrians, and phones from both motorists and pedestrians before fleeing on motorcycles which were identified by our CCTV cameras.

ASP Owoyesigyire identified the suspects as Semakula Sadiq 23, a resident of Ndejje Kanaba, Baguma Wise 19, a resident of Kisenyi social centre, Tumusiime John aka Mutoro a resident of the social centre in Kisenyi and Lubega Mustafa aka Ade a resident of Makerere Kivvulu

“Our task teams have also established that the suspects got motorcycles on loan in the guise of using them for Boda Boda business, but instead, they ended up using them to rob the Public,” he said.

“We have also established where they sell the stolen items and efforts are on to have the promoters arrested.

Our efforts to pacify the city from criminals with intelligence-led operations continue.”