President Yoweri Museveni has this morning left for Vietnam capital, Hanoi.

The President was seen off at the Entebbe International Airport by the Vice President H.E Jessica Alupo.

Others at the Airport who saw him off included; the Minister for Presidency Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda, Head of the Public Service and Secretary to cabinet Ms. Lucy Nakyobe Mbonye, Commissioner General of Prisons Can.Dr.Johnson .O.R Byabashaija, Major Gen. Abel Kandiho, the Joint Chief of Staff Uganda Police and Commander UPDF Airforces, Lt. Gen.Charles Okidi.