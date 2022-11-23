The Medical Director for Whisper’s Magical Children’s Hospital Dr. Emem Offong has unreservedly eulogized Simplifi Networks for their generous donation to the health facility.

Dr. Offong made this remarkable appreciation to Simplifi Networks on November 15th, while receiving an oxygen concentrator delivered to the hospital staff by Mr. Ken Stober, the Chief Executive Officer of the networking and communications entity.

This was in addition to free Wi-Fi services he earlier promised to the hospital, on behalf of Simplifi Networks, the leading provider and distributor of networking and communications equipment in East Africa. The oxygen concentrator will aid in Oxygen therapy treatments.

Dr. Offong noted that the amazing interconnectedness of the hospital equipment aided by Simplifi Networks will effectively work towards ensuring ground-breaking medical services to vulnerable groups in Busoga Sub-region.

“We are very grateful for this kind donation from Mr. Stober, whose offer to assist the hospital with our Wi-Fi communications came as a pleasant surprise,” Said Dr. Offong.

“Being able to have our systems networked and connected will go a long way in helping us to provide high level quality medical care to the vulnerable and underserved mothers and children in the Jinja community,” Dr. Offong added.

Mr. Stober delivered this amazing donation during his visit to Jinja for a site survey of Whisper’s Magical Children’s Hospital, to assess and determine the technological needs of the charity health facility.

It should of course be remembered that Mr. Stober attended in person the Whisper’s Charity fundraising dinner, held at Protea Hotel Kololo at the end of October, hosted by Ms. Emolyne Ramlov, Whisper’s Goodwill Ambassador.

During the magnificient event which attracted a swarm of philanthropists and well wishers, he offered to provide better Wi-Fi communications to the hospital.

Against this background, his visit to Jinja was also a follow up strategy to assess what technologies the hospital needs, such that he delivers best on his earlier promises.

The portable concentrator is a medical device which aids in the provision of extra oxygen to patients and is easier to use and better able to provide a reliable source of oxygen for most patients than the oxygen cylinder.

ABOUT SIMPLIFI NETWORKS

Simplifi Networks was started in January 2014 by Ken Stober and Graham Balcombe to provide networking and communications equipment for East and Central Africa. Simplifi Networks is the Master Distributor for all the products they sell and support, this means they work directly with the manufacturer. Since 2014, Simplifi has grown its staff, product lines and support. Starting with Ubiquiti and Mikrotik, Simplifi now has over 13 manufacturer partners offering Wi-Fi, fiber, test tools, power solutions, and more. For more information, please visit www.simplifinetworks.com

ABOUT WHISPER’S MAGICAL CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL

Whisper’s Magical Children’s Hospital & Maternity, Jinja is a charity hospital operated by the Union for Childcare, Outreach and Education, a Uganda registered Non-Governmental Organization (NGO). Whisper’s Hospital provides first-class medical care for children up to 13 years of age and is the first of its kind in Uganda. Since its inception in 2016, the facility has been providing services such as; emergency services, treatment for burns and scales, sickle cell diagnosis, nutritional ward, blood transfusions, sonography, laparotomy surgery and defibrillation. Whisper’s relies entirely on donor funds and support to provide the much-needed services to the underserved