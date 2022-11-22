The Territorial Police in Matugga, is currently holding a jealous ex-husband, identified as Mubiru Hassan, a 27 year old, resident of Kizito zone, Luwero district, for the alleged attempted murder and acid attack, on his ex-wife Babirye Sumaya, a 28 year old mobile money agent, which occurred on the 15 November, 2022.

Uganda Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga says victim left her work place at Matugga town around 8pm but upon reaching her gate, she noticed that she was being followed by boda boda rider, who was carrying her ex-husband.

“When they reached her, her ex-husband grabbed her and attempted to pour suspected acid, which was in a plastic bottle on her face. She made an alarm which attracted a neighbor called Mayambala Christopher, aged 35, who came to her rescue. During the scuffle, all three persons, the suspect, the responder and the victim suffered serious injuries,” Enanga said on Tuesday.

“The suspect is being guarded at Mulago Regional Referral Hospital and a serious manhunt for the bodaboda rider who facilitated the attack is in place. Further arrangements are in place to have the suspect charged to court with Attempted Murder, after being discharged from hospital.”