The Minister for Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda has commended the Board and Managing Director of Maganjo Grain Millers Ltd for choosing to invest in Busoga sub-region.

While officiating at the ground breaking ceremony of Maganjo Grain Milling factory (Jinja Branch) at Walukuba on Tuesday, the Minister said the establishment is guaranteed to create jobs and to support Busoga farmers who will supply inputs.

“This is an excellent opportunity for Maganjo and the entire Busoga region.I request you to employ our people by buying grains and other raw materials from them and even to give opportunity to those supplying building materials,”Hon Babalanda remarked.

She also reminded the attentive audience that when the NRM assumed government in 1986, there were only eight active factories in the entire Busoga and Njeru area.

“However, today there are over 200 large and medium size industries across the sub-region; thanks to the policies of a liberalized economy,” Mrs. Babalanda noted.

“We should appreciate the NRM government that promoted wide ranging industrialization through a policy of investor attraction and maintaining favorable conditions for investment. My colleague, Hon. Evelyn Anite has done a great job of supporting Jinja and Njeru area with industrial establishments. This is the kind of legacy we ought to leave behind,”she added.

The Minister further pledged to continue giving guidance and support toward this project.

“I wish to thank you for listening to the advice of H.E the President to promote value additions. When I was recently in the United Arab Emirate, I was deeply excited Maganjo Grain Millers products dominating the shelves and holding such big space in the market. This is not only the achievement of Maganjo but the pride of Uganda.”

Hon. Babalanda also promised to brief H.E the President about the factory and will request him to come and commission it as a sign of appreciation for “your grand efforts to uplift Uganda as a producing nation rather than a consuming nation”.

The company, which was started in 1984, produces maize grains, maize flour, baking flour, soy beans and its by-products, bread, beans, poultry and animal feeds.

The Jinja City South Division Deputy Resident City Commissioner (DRCC), Mr. Mike Ssegawa assured investors like Maganjo of stable security in the area.

“We welcome Maganjo to this stable and fast growing city. We assure you of security,” Mr. Ssegawa said.

The Deputy Mayor of Jinja City, Mrs. Fazira Kawuma lauded Maganjo Grain Millers for setting up a factory in the city, saying that the investment will boost the business sector in the area.

“Jinja as a city we are strategically located, we are traversed by the continental road, we have the railway and water transport. So in terms of transport no worries. We are also optimistic that once the Jinja-Kampala Express is done, it will take only one hour from Kampala to here and vice versa,” Mrs. Kawuma said.

She also requested Maganjo Grain Millers and other investors to invest in agro-business in Jinja.

“You need to invest in Agro business. Jinja-Nakabango has the best and fertile soils. You can invest in agriculture so that it becomes easy for to get inputs for your factories,” she stated.

“We also have cheap labour, it is just a matter of having these people trained with employable skills. With you the business community, we are very sure that we can move this journey of development together.”

On his part, the Managing Director of Maganjo Grain Millers Ltd, Mr. Benon Lugya thanked government under the able leadership of President Yoweri Museveni for creating a conducive environment that has enabled businesses in Uganda to flourish.

“As the President has always emphasized that we bring foreigners to invest in Uganda, Maganjo is working with Chinese business people to develop Uganda,” Mr. Lugya said.