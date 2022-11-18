The NRM Deputy Secretary General, Rt. Hon. Namayanja Rose Nsereko yesterday Thursday held a fruitful engagement with the Minister of Local Government Hon. Raphael Magyezi in regards to the implementation of the party manifesto with emphasis on the Parish development model(PDM).

Other senior leaders present in the meeting included PDM National Coordinator, Hon. Denis Sozzi Galabuzi and PDM technical advisor, Mr. Julius Kapwepwe.

At the commencement of his five-year term, President Museveni who is also NRM’s National Chairman issued strategic directives to all party leaders to carry out issue-based mobilization through publicizing government development programs.

“We desire to get a lot of information, not only on the status of PDM, but we are also working with the minister of the Presidency to ensure that the office of the RDC is a one-stop center for information on service delivery and political intelligence,” Namayanja said.

Namayanja called upon the PDM Secretariat and Ministry of Local Government to sensitize and equip relevant information to the structures of the NRM party up to the grassroot level.

“As leaders in the Ministry of Local Government, our role is to explain and expedite the process of implementing the Parish Development Model so that the government does not lose it because it is a flagship project of the NRM,” Hon. Magyezi said.

The PDM Secretariat has ensured that all the loopholes from other wealth creation programs are identified and rectified to ensure this program delivers on the expectations of the intended beneficiaries.

“I thank the PDM secretariat for the sensitization programs they have done in the different districts that have ensured the recovery of PDM funds that had been misinterpreted,” Hon. Magyezi said.

Hon. Dennis Galabuzi, the National Coordinator for PDM, thanked the Deputy Secretary General for ensuring that the party owns up to this wealth creation program by seeking information and working together.

“We are ready to avail the necessary information and work, hand in hand with the party to ensure that PDM delivers on the expectations of our people,” Hon. Galabuzi said.