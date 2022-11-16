Police are holding Ongom Moses a 28-year-old resident of Beiko village, Opeta parish, Aboke Sub-County in Kole District on allegations of killing two people at his home.

It is alleged that Okwir Ambrose (deceased) 25 years old, a cousin brother to Ongom (suspect) was having an affair with Adong Connie a 23-year-old wife to the suspect.

According to North Kyoga Regional Police Spokesperson, SP Patrick Jimmy Okema, the duo was at the suspect’s home on 14th Nov 2022 at around 9pm, when he found them in bed together.

“The suspect took the law into his hands and stabbed both of them with a knife several times killing them instantly,” Okema said on Tuesday.

“A case of murder has been registered at Kole CPS. The scene of the crime has been visited by a team led by the OC Station of Kole, photographs were taken, a sketch map was drawn and statements from relevant witnesses were recorded. The knife used by the suspect in committing the crime has also been recovered and exhibited pending submission to GAL and DNA for analysis,” he added.

Okema further revealed that both bodies have been conveyed to Lira Regional Referral Hospital’s mortuary pending postmortem, while the suspect is in police custody at Kole CPS.

“We appeal to married and cohabiting couples to be careful when responding to the challenges in their homes and learn to respect our relationships, develop a heart of trust, and avoid extramarital affairs.”