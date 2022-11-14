The NRM Deputy Secretary General, Rt. Hon. Namayanja Rose Nsereko, has challenged parents to focus so much on the moral upbringing and mentorship of their children, as they grow up to face the world.

Mrs. Namayanja implored the locals of Nabwendo village in Kikandwa sub-county in Mityana district over the weekend while attending a mock graduation of top-class pupils at Good Foundation primary school as chief guest.

“Don’t focus so much on the property that your children will bequeath or inherit; instead, offer them proper guidance, and mentorship to realize their own greater dreams,” she said.

She challenged parents to offer the best education to both boys and girls without discrimination, saying that both genders are equally important in the community’s development and transformation.

The Deputy Secretary General was in the company of her husband, Hon. Charles Nsereko, together with NRM’s Vice Chairman for the Central Region and former Minister, Hon. Godfrey Kiwanda Suubi.

Earlier in the morning, the trio attended a fundraising ceremony for Nakawere Seventh day Adventist Church in Kalangalo Subcounty to raise funds for the construction of a new church building. Rt. Hon. Namayanja, on behalf of the secretariat, donated 90 bags of cement towards the exercise and pledged more support.

She commended the SDA church for modeling and training children to become hardworking and disciplined citizens in the future.

“The SDA church has been fundamental in the moral growth and fabric of Ugandan society, and everyone looks up to them,” Namayanja said, adding, “I call upon you to embrace the government’s development agenda of socio-economic development and transformation.”

Hon. Kiwanda urged Christians to shun the politics of discrimination against tribes, and instead called upon the church to preach love and unity at all times, just like Christ Jesus.