MPs are edgy over the President’s delay to assent to the Markets Bill, 2021 with Speaker Anita Among directing Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, to follow up.

Parliament passed the bill in February this year and according to Article 91 of the Constitution, the President is expected to assent to a bill within 30 days after it is passed by the House.

“This should be brought to the attention of the President. We are mindful of how busy the President is. Kindly make a follow-up. Parliament does not know what has happened to the law,” said Among during plenary on Wednesday, 09 November 2022.

The bill, if assented to, will repeal the Markets Act Cap 94, with the objective of addressing defects in the current law by providing a comprehensive legal framework to strengthen the regulation, management and administration of markets

Among said that absence of the law has greatly hindered the re-organisation and management of markets across the country.

“I have been following the re-organisation of markets in the city by Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA). However, I note that some markets in some parts of the country need re-organisation. That bill would help us in re-organisation of all the markets in the country,” said Among.

Bugiri Municipality MP, Hon. Asuman Basalirwa, said that whilst the President might be busy, the duty to ensure bills passed are assented to lies with the Prime Minister.

“I have said it before on this Floor that those with the responsibility of transmitting the bills to the President should remind him about the constitutional duty. He has only 30 days. I know how busy the President is but when it comes to the constitution, you have no choice but to follow,” said Basalirwa.

Hon. Geofrey Macho (Ind. Busia Municipality) also raised concern over the non-operation of Busia market, two years after it was opened.

“The Ministry of Trade has not given guiding regulations on how to run this market. The minister should lay operational guidelines of markets to enable legislators perform their oversight role,” said Macho.

Nabbanja said that the President is aware of the bill and will assent to it.

She added that efforts are already underway to re-organise the management and administration of markets in Kampala, and she made reference to Wandegeya market.

“We discovered that when Wandegeya market was handed over to KCCA, there were people who owned eight stalls and they became landlords and denied the locals space,” Nabbanjja said.

She added: “The President directed me to remove all the landlords. We have removed landlords and locals are entering that market and no amount of threats will stop me from doing this.”