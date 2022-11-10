The People’s Front for Transition (PFT) has attributed the premature closure of schools by government to the current economic crisis, not Ebola as the ministry of education announced.

While addressing the media in Kampala on Tuesday, the state minister for primary education, Joyce Kaducu directed school heads across the country to end the third term by 25th November to reduce areas of concentration. Kaducu explained that children are in daily close contact with fellow children, teachers, and other staff who could potentially spread the Ebola virus.

However, speaking to the media at the head offices of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) in Najjanankumbi, PFT leader, Dr. Kizza Besigye said the ruling government has for long failed to prioritize education and that is why it was easy to direct for another closure.

He noted that sending learners home is more dangerous as they associate with many of their colleagues and villagers.

Besigye revealed that PFT is soon mobilizing parents/guardians in the country to fight for the education of their children which is being misused by government through uncalled-for closures.