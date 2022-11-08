The Minister of Education and Sports, Hon. Janet Kataaha Museveni has ordered all pre-primary, primary and secondary schools to close for third term holidays on 25th November, 2022.

According to the Minister, the move to close for holidays two weeks earlier than the planned closure as per the third term calendar (9th December) is aimed at preventing the spread of Ebola Virus Disease in schools.

“Pre-Primary, Primary and Secondary schools will close for Third Term holidays on Friday 25th November 2022. The District /City/Municipal Education officers and head teachers should take note and act accordingly,” Minister Janet said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The schools will be required to conduct final/promotional exams a little earlier effective next week. Schools should communicate and prepare learners mentally and physically to adjust to this change in the school calendar. Upon completion, children will be required to immediately return safely to their homes in a staggering manner to avoid congestion and congregating,” she added.

The proposal which originated from the Ministry of Health was considered and approved by cabinet yesterday.

“Closing schools earlier, will reduce areas of concentration where children are in daily close contact with fellow children, teachers and other staff who could potentially spread the virus,” the Minister further noted.

Since the outbreak of Ebola in September, 2022, a total of 135 people have been confirmed positive for Ebola, 62 have recovered while 53 have succumbed to the disease.

On the other hand, a total of 23 Ebola cases in children have been confirmed, of which eight have died.