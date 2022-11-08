The Police in Kabale district have finally identified the body of a male adult they discovered lying dead at Omukirwa cell, Karubanda ward, Southern division in Kabale Municipality on October 31st 2022.

ASP Elly Maate, the Kigezi Region Police Spokesperson identified the deceased as Ivan Atusasire, a resident of Kihorongwa village, Nangara parish in Nyamweru sub county, Rubanda district.

The deceased was a boda boda rider of motor cycle registration number UFP 651Z Bajaj which was robbed from him and murdered in the process.

ASP Maate now says that two suspects were arrested on 3rd November 2022 with the said motorcycle in Rukungiri town while trying to sell it.

He identified them as Junior Ampulire,17, who hails from Katerampungu village and Joab Byaruhanga,16, hailing from Nyangazyara village both of Bugangari sub county Rukungiri district but were staying at Kitumba near Alleluia Nursery school along Kabale-Katuna highway doing motorcycle mechanics.

These were arrested on suspicion of being juveniles and selling a new motorcycle at Ugx 3.5m of which they didn’t have its documents, according to Maate.

They were transferred to Kabale on 7th November 2022 to answer charges of murder and aggravated robbery respectively as inquiries are at hand under reference number CRB: 787/2022.