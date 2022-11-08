“Vices of early politicking mushrooming in Kigezi sub region are retarding development”, Moses Kamuntu Mwongera, the Rubanda West County Member of parliament has said.

Kamuntu stressed this over the weekend while speaking as the guest of honor during the Alumni reunion and fundraising ceremony at Bukinda Secondary School commonly known as Highland in Bukinda sub county, Rukiga district.

Kamuntu expressed disappointment over early political campaigns that are aimed at uprooting the incumbent

legislators in Kigezi particular Rukiga district.

In Rukiga district, Moses Kanunga, Patrick Kiconco Katabazi and Lastone Besigye have already come out to publicly conduct campaigns to contest against the incumbent Rukiga County Member of parliament during 2026 general elections. Some of them have already printed t-shirts bearing their images and names and words wooing voters to back them in 2026.

However, Kamuntu says that early politicking makes voters go astray in demanding services from incumbent leaders. He wondered why some people are involved in early campaigning instead of helping leaders still in service to advocate for better services like tarmac roads and factories in the district.

Preaching during the service, the Bishop of the Diocese of Kigezi, Rt Rev Gaddie Akanjuna asked the people to always avoid despising the humble beginning of any project, saying that everything has a small beginning. He advised Christians to avoid extravagant spending on the money they have been saving for the entire year, instead only spend on basic needs only because of the current economic crisis.

A total of total of 112 million shillings both in cash and pledge was collected towards the completion of the Staff house. 79.5 million shillings was in cash while 32 million shillings was in pledge.

Kamuntu contributed 7 million shillings.