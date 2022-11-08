In a quest to enhance mobilization and service delivery, the National Resistance Movement Secretary General, Rt. Hon.Richard Todwong yesterday in two separate meetings summoned party Members of Parliament from Buganda and Busoga regions to the party head offices in Nakasero, Kampala.

According to SG Todwong, the purpose of the meetings was to evaluate the NRM’s performance in the last general elections, in order to determine ways of improving and strengthening the party’s support.

“We invited you here to discuss factors that could have led to the decline in the performance of our party in these two regions. we also want to learn how best the party leadership can work with you to boost its support,” Todwong said.

Todwong said Buganda for example has unique challenges like the booming rural-urban migration which has since turned into a political crisis. He asked MPs to cooperate with the party in a bid to devise a mechanism that can help in averting the consequences.

“As a party, we are developing guidelines before we roll out a grand strategy ahead of political activities, therefore, from this engagement, we hope to design a better mobilization tool for these outreach programs on an informed point,” Rt.Hon. Todwong revealed.

The director of mobilization at the NRM Secretariat, Hon. Rosemary Nansubuga Seninde said the party leadership and legislators will ensure that there is effective service delivery before they embark on the search for more support.

“We would like to design a program together with you to boost support mobilization up to the grassroot levels,” Seninde said as she challenged MPs to jointly work with the party.

Hon. Emmanuel Dombo Lumala, the Director for Communication said the current political situation requires a deliberate strategy to effect ground mobilization.

“We are in a sole searching situation to come up with mobilization and publicity strategies as we get on the ground to launch an attack on the propaganda and disinformation from opposition elements. You are the faces of the NRM and so we must closely work with you,” Mr.Dombo said.

Hon. Brandon Kintu, who represented the government’s Chief Whip thanked the NRM leadership for seeking to work with MPs in the implementation of the manifesto and research.

Legislatures lauded the secretariat for choosing to engage MPs in a bid to understand issues affecting the support of the ruling party.

They are opportunistic that the meetings will help to lift the veil and underpin the underlying challenges to redeem the party’s support.