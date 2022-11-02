The Leader of Opposition, Hon. Mathias Mpuuga has demanded for a comprehensive report on the killing of police officers at Busiika Police Station on Sunday, 30 October 2022.

Unknown assailants shot and killed Police officers, Alex Wagaluka, the in-charge of Busiika’s Criminal Investigations Department – CID, and police constable, Moses Ongol. The assailants took two guns.

Two other police officers, Adrian Ochom and Stephen Odama were critically injured following the attack and rushed to Bombo Military General Hospital for medical attention.

Following this, Mpuuga during plenary on Monday, 01 November 2022 demanded for an explanation from Government.

Although he sought answers from Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja as the head of Government business, she was absent during the plenary sitting.

“Is the country under attack?, I saw the police spokesperson giving a nomenclature of a rebel group; we need a statement of what is happening in this country,” he said.

Mpuuga also expressed disappointment withthe absence of the Prime Minister and her deputies.

The Speaker Anita Among dismissed fears of a formation of a rebel group and assured the House that the Office of the Prime Minister would make a statement to Parliament about the findings of the investigations as soon as possible.

“Back to what the Leader of Opposition was saying, at least as far as I know, we still have government and we are not under attack,” she said

Police reports indicate that the assailants also burnt several case files and attempted to burn the station before the fire was extinguished by the community at Busiika Town Council.

In July 2022, a gang of machete-wielding assailants attacked and hacked police officer, Josephat Twinamastko and severely injured his colleague, Ronald Busingye who were manning a checkpoint at Kiwumpa Village in Luwero District.

The assailants torched the truck which was parked near the checkpoint before they fled the scene with two guns.