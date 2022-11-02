National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) is Uganda’s largest urban water authority providing potable water and sewerage services in 262 towns, with a customer base of 900,000 connections serving approximately 18 million people.

NWSC was established by Decree No. 34 of 1972. Established 50 years ago, the principal business of the Corporation is to operate and provide water and sewerage services in areas entrusted to it by the Government, on a commercial and financially viable basis.

2022 marks 50 years of NWSC’s contribution to the government’s sustained efforts in promoting the country’s socioeconomic transformation and industrialization growth.

To mark this milestone, NWSC is launching a series of celebratory activities throughout the month of November that will culminate in celebrations to be held at the Kololo Independence grounds, with H.E The President as the chief guest.

Flagging off the NWSC celebratory activities, the NWSC Board Chairman Dr. Eng. Prof Badru. M. Kiggundu underscored some of the corporation’s achievements in the last 50 years. These include;

a. Survival of NWSC during the economic turbulent times of 1970s and 1980s. And after the take over of Government by the NRM, from 1986-2022

b. Increase in a number of towns served by the corporation from 3 to 263.

C. Increase in number of people served with pipes water from less than 200,000 to 18 million

d. Increase in pipe network length from less than 200kms to 22,000kms

e. Increase in a number of customer connections from 10,000 to 900,000

f. Supprt to health improvement and industrial development of Uganda.

According to Eng Kiggundu, NWSC has been able to achieve the above milestones through a series of internal reforms, focusing on the areas of infrastructure rehabilitation and development, information technology, performance management and operating systems, staff capacity building and training, legislative adjustments, key stakeholder collaborations, among others.

Eng Kiggundu added that H.E the president will unveil to the public some flagship water infrastructure projects that have been recently completed by NWSC and launch those that are in the pipeline for implementation.

H.E will also be requested to perform the grand pass-out of NWSC staff that have undergone patriotism, mindset change, pan- Africanism and utility management, which was carried out jointly by NWSC and UPDF personnel.

NWSC Managing Director Dr. Eng Silver Mugisha attributed the corporation’s success to its hardworking staff, customers, support from the Government of Uganda, Ministry of Water and Environment among many others stakeholders.

Eng Mugisha shared that the President will unveil completed projects in Kapeeka, Kapchorwa, Sembabule, Fort Portal, Bushenyi, Lira, Jinja and Katosi Water treatment plant, Bugolobi-Nakivubo Waste Water Treatment Plant among others.

He will also flag off other projects under construction. These include; Lyantonde, Kyankwanzi, Kalungu, Mbale, Gulu, Adjumani, Soroti, Mbale, Ibanda, Kasese, Hoima among many others.

The MD highlighted the centrality of hard work to the success and NWSC.

He decried the problem of people thinking they can be promoted without work.

There is a problem of young people who have a long history of being babysat and getting things for free. They want to eat without hardwork.” he said

Eng Mugisha stated that no NWSC staff will be promoted without hardwork.

“At NWSC, we have to work hard, pay for chemicals, pipes, power, salaries among other production inputs. These cannot be paid without hardwork.” he warned

The events on the 2nd of December 2022 shall be celebrated, in strict observance of COVID19 and Ebola epidemic prevention guidelines.