The Uganda Marketers Society last Friday launched the Annual Marketers Fireplace at MoTiv in Bugolobi, Kampala whose aim is to bring together Marketing professionals and learn from each other.

The first UMS Annual Marketers Fireplace took place in 2017 and has now become the Society’s biggest event of the year, bringing together Marketing professionals together to learn, share insights and crown the year. The event also creates a platform for the Marketing ecosystem to workshop and discuss topical issues that defined the year and those envisaged to be game changers in the next year.

The Fireplace offers networking opportunities and learning experiences to the participants and key stakeholders in the marketing profession. This year, the Uganda Marketers Society has put together a lineup of stellar speakers including PR Smith, the TEDX Speaker, Digital Marketing Author, and Creator of the SOSTAC framework, Dr Dave Chaffey and subject matter experts on the theme “Driving growth through digital transformation”.

This year’s fireplace will take place on Friday 2 December at Protea Hotel By Marriott Skyz Naguru.

Speaking at the event, David Balikuddembe, the UMS President said, “UMS is committed to the professional skills development and promotion of marking standards and practices in Uganda. We recognize the importance of career development. which is why through this Marketers Fireplace. We hope to equip marketers with the latest strategies, trends are able to prepare the marketers to excel and take up marketing leadership.”

Doreen Nyiramugisha the UMS General Secretary added,“This opportunity is for us to shape the narrative that surrounds this industry as marketing practitioners. The face of the African consumer is rapidly changing with increased digitization and marketers be steps ahead of this transformation by continuously pursuing learning opportunities. This is where UMS comes in.”

The President of the PRAU Stephen Mwanga also commented that such initiatives are aimed at supporting practitioners in are timely and all sectors are now looking at having well-developed marketing and communications departments. “PRAU through its collaboration with UMS will continue to be part of similar initiatives.”

Caroline Ampaire from Uganda Breweries Limited noted that as an industry leader that has shaped the world of marketing is honoured to partner with UMS as they continue to nurture and build a community of reputable marketers in Uganda.

Vision Group head of marketing Rogers Anguzu also revealed that they are happy to partner with UMS and pledge support to ensure all practitioners are aware and take part in this event.

The launch ceremony was attended by members and representatives from the Public Relations Association of Uganda (PRAU), and the Uganda Advertisers Association (UAA) whose members are also invited to attend this year’s fireplace.

This is following the Secretariat’s return from the Inaugural Africa Marketing Confederation Conference at the Elephant Hills Hotel, Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe. The UMS was handed a membership certificate as the 10th member of the Africa Marketing Confederation. The event brings the best collection of marketing leaders from top companies, and marketing bodies from across Africa to share best practices on how to build the next generation of marketing.

Meanwhile, UMS is the leading organization for marketing professionals in Uganda and it is responsible for professional skills development, promotion of professional marketing standards and practices (Individual, Corporate and SMEs membership categories) and finally market research and consultancy.