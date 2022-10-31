A prison warder attached to Bugungu Y.O Government Prison in Buikwe district has shot dead two of his colleagues under unclear circumstances.

Jacob Otim, 28, shot dead Eunice Abwot, 25, and Edward Namanya, 29 on Monday morning. The victims were also attached to Bugungu Y.O Government Prison.

According to Uganda Prisons Spokesperson, Frank Mayanja Baine, today morning, Otim signed a gun to go for general duties only to head to the sentry where Abwot was working and shot her dead instantly.

“On hearing the sound of the gun, the second Sentry, WDR Edward Namanya came to establish the cause of shooting. Unfortunately, he was too shot dead by Otim,” Commissioner of Prisons. Baine said in a statement dated 31 October, 2022.

He added that after the incident, Otim tried to commit suicide but failed. He was then subdued by other staff on duty and detained.

“Police was called in immediately, took over the crime scene, exhibits and the culprits for further management. Late Abwot hails from Laroo sub county, Gulu district and the late Namanya is from Rwamucucu sub county, Rukiga district,” said Baine.