By Michael Kanaabi Dollar

Come Wednesday the 2nd of November Post Bank Uganda and UAP Old Mutual will give Ugandans an opportunity to better understand their finances and manage them well through a webinar that will happen starting 7pm hosted by renowned TV personality Mildred Tuhaise.

The webinar will run under the theme “Learn, Grow and Protect your Finances.” It will feature a number of prominent personalities in the country’s financial sector as panelists including Julius Kakeeto who is the CEO of Post Bank Uganda and has been at the helm of the banking industry for over 20 years.

Other panelists include Professor Samuel Sejjaaka the Principal and Team Leader of MAT Abacus business school, Tonny Mudoola Ag. Managing Director UAP Old Mutual Life Assurance, Jonan Kisakye CEO Uganda Insurers Association, Gloria Wakooba the Deputy Director Procurement Department Bank of Uganda and Post Bank Executive Director Andrew Kabeera to crown it off.

The webinar will be broadcast from UAP Old Mutual’s premises at Nakawa Business Park and will be live on Twitter spaces, YouTube, Facebook, Zoom, Google and other platforms starting 7:00pm on Wednesday evening.

Panelists will tackle issues like protecting one’s money from risk and fraud, generating and managing one’s money well, improving one’s financial skills set, having the right mindset towards money all of which are aimed at deepening financial literacy development among Ugandans.

This is in line with Bank of Uganda’s second strategy for Financial Literacy Development among Ugandans (2019-2024) currently ongoing having completed the first one successfully (2013-2017).

The ultimate goal according to the organizers’ is to empower Ugandans with the requisite skills and knowledge to take better financial decisions which in turn improves the quality of life for individuals.

It’s on that note that all those interested in improving the quality of financial their decisions and well being should participate in this webinar by signing up through these links below.

This partnership between UAP Old Mutual life Assurance, Post Bank Uganda and the other stakeholders is aimed at enlightening participants about insurance packages that are of benefit to them on top of the financial empowerment they will receive through the webinar.

