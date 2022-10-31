The Prime minister of Uganda, Robinah Nabbanja has assured the people of west Nile that the NRM government is committed to serve them to improve on their livelihoods.

Nabbanja was on Sunday presiding over the thanksgiving ceremony for Maracha East constituency Member of Parliament Ruth Lametia at Bura playgrounds in Maracha town council, Maracha district .

Leaders from Maracha and neighboring districts briefed the prime minister that government has done well in service delivery but there are some challenges that are impeding development in the region.

Ministers including the state minister for Northern Uganda Grace Freedom Kwiyucwiny and that for veteran affairs praised government for the developmental programmes aimed at improving the livelihoods of the people especially those still trapped in the non-cash economy.

Responding to the concerns raised, the Prime Minister Nabbanja assured the people of government’s commitment to address all the issues affecting service delivery in the region.

Nabbanja thanked the people of Maracha for voting NRM and that president Museveni loves them.

Ruth Lematia, who organised the Thanksgiving ceremony expressed her appreciation to God who healed her from the ailment that sent her to India and underwent a successful operation on her knees and she can now walk without any supporting stick.

The main celebrant Bishop charles collins Andaku, the bishop of Madi-West Nike diocese challenges all human beings to inculcate a spirit of thanks giving not like the 9 lepers who forgot Jesus Christ.

Maracha as an area, last received the person of a prime minister in 1992 when George Cosmas Adyebo was in that office.

Nabbanja later visited Maracha market and interacted with vendors and also supported them to improve on their businesses.