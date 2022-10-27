Police in Mbarara City through an intelligence led operation on Wednesday arrested nine people accused of allegedly terrorizing Mbarara city and neighboring districts.

The arrested include panga wielding thugs from areas of Kakiika cell,Lugazi cell Mbarara City, Rugasha cell,Nyamitoma cell and Sheema Municipality.

The nine suspects who are on charges of aggravated robbery include Mukundane Darius,Kakuru Dominic,Muwonge Nulu, Abdu Ukash,Nsimire Kennedy(boda boda rider), Atwijukire Raps, Namanya Charles

,Lubega Farouk(boda boda rider) and Nuwagaba Derrick.

According to Rwizi regional Police spokesperson Samson Kasasira, police was also able to recover five pangas used in the crime, clothes and five television sets.

Other recovered items include twelve phones, five laptops,bags, mattresses, DVDs,shoes, three hoofers, Speakers, simcards,a camera and watches.

Their getaway motorvehicle registration number UBM 141 E Toyota fielder white in colour and two motorcycles registration numbers UEW 139 D and UEM 938 B used in transporting them and carrying stolen items were impounded.

Kasasira cautioned the public to take their security serious ahead of festive season.

“Police cautions members of the public to take their personal security as priority and keep vigilant as we head into the festive season.”Kasasira said.