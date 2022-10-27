Qatar will be hosting Middle East’s first World Cup Tournament and the second for Asia as a continent. Qatar, the natural gas and Oil rich state, has invested heavily in Stadium construction in preparation to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup Tournament. It will run from 20 November to 18 December, 2022.

The World Cup matches will be played in 8 different stadiums located in different cities in Qatar. All the eight stadiums are located within a radius of 50km from Doha, the Capital City of Qatar. Here is the capacity and matches to be hosted by every stadium.

Lusail Iconic Stadium.

The Stadium is located in Lusail. It’s the biggest of all the eight stadiums with a sitting capacity of 80,000 people. It’s construction started in 2017 and was completed in 2021 with and estimated cost of $767 millions. It will host a total of 10 matches.

Al Bayt Stadium.

Al Bayt Stadium is located in Al-Khor City will host the official opening ceremony and is the second largest stadium with a sitting capacity of 60,000 people. It will host a total of 9 matches.

Education City Stadium.

Education City Stadium is located in Al-Rayyan City. It is the fourth largest stadium and is surrounded by Education institutions which will use the stadium after World Cup tournament. It will host a total of 8 matches.

Khalifa International Stadium.

It’s located in Al-Rayyan City and the third largest stadium with a sitting capacity of 45,416 people. Having been named after the former Emir of Qatar, Khalifa Bin Hamad Al Thani, the stadium has been the official home of the Qataris National Team. It will host a total of 8 matches.

Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium.

The stadium’s final construction was completed in 2003 and is located in Al-Rayyan City. The stadium designers constructed the stadium to feature Qatar’s landscape of multiple sand dunes. It t the fifth biggest stadium with a sitting capacity of 44,740 people. It will host a total of 7 matches.

Al-Thumama Stadium.

Al-Thumama stadium is located in Doha and will host matches up to quarterfinals. It’s construction was completed in October 2021. It has a sitting capacity of only 40,000 people. It will host a total of 8 matches.

Al-Janoub Stadium.

Al-Janoub Stadim is located in Al-Wakrah and has a sitting capacity of 40,000 people. The Stadium’s design was proposed by the British-Iraqi architect Zaha Hadid. It will host a total of 7 matches.

Stadium 974.

Stadium 974 is located in the Capital, Doha and is named after the Qatar’s calling code +974. It was specifically designed for the tournament and it will be brought down after the tournament. It has a sitting capacity of 40,000 people. It will host only 7 matches.