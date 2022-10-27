Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) has tasked security agencies to carry out expeditious investigations on what really transpired during the burial of Sulaiman Jakana Nadduli, the son of former Minister Without Portfolio, Hajji Abdul Nadduli.

Jakana died mysteriously from him home on Monday and he was buried on the same day in Semuto, Nakaseke district. The burial ceremony was marred with violence.

Trouble started after the opposition National Unity Party (NUP) party supporters stormed the funeral armed with placards containing photos and names of missing persons in protest against the ongoing abduction of their colleagues.

The situation deteriorated further when Kiryandongo Deputy Resident District Commissioner Henry Ssebunya who was serving as the master of ceremonies attempted to block some NUP legislators and Secretary General, David Lewis Rubongoya from addressing the mourners.

NRM supporters led by Ivan Kamuntu Majambere joined the RDC and started roughing up the NUP supporters which forced the latter to violently assault the former (Majembere).

According to UHRC Chairperson Mariam Wangadya, Majambere suffered severe body injuries.

“ The Commission is appalled by the violent actions and indecent behavior exhibited by a section of mourners. The Commission condemns the incident which not only disrupted the burial ceremony but also infringed on the rights of the family and other mourners to mourn their loved one in peace,” Mrs. Wangadya said in a statement dated 26 October, 2022.

“The Commission calls on law enforcement agencies to carry out expeditious investigations into the incident, with a view to apprehending and charging those who perpetrated the violence. Police should also strengthen its community policing and neighborhood watch programmes across the country in order to forestall acts of criminality like the one in question, from the communities,” she recommended.

Following the incident, the Uganda Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga informed the public that the video clips of the scuffle have since been retrieved and are being analyzed to track down the perpetrators.

“The victim was roughed up and repeatedly hit with chairs and other blunt objects before sympathizers came for his rescue. Several video clips showing how the victim was violently beaten, have been retrieved,” stated Enanga.

Enanga revealed the group of people who carried out the assault came chanting NUP slogans during the burial ceremony which clearly showed that the violence perpetrators were a section of National Unity Platform party supporters.