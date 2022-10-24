It was all excitement in Arwotcheck Sub County in Amolatar district at the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a new Health Center III.

The project, a 24-bed capacity structure is expected to cost the taxpayer shillings 600 Million and is to be completed by next year. It will also cater for the refurbishment of the old building at the Health Center.

Lyavala Ahmed, the Deputy Resident District Commissioner for Amolatar, on behalf of the district handed over the project site to the contractor -KATS Civil and Water Works Limited. He appealed to the contractor to execute the contract expeditiously and ensure value for money. He also emphasised the need to use local labour to employ the residents.

“I remind you, the contractor about your duties in the contract, not to engage in reckless social activities, and employ the locals so that our people can benefit.”

Me Ocen Geoffrey, the Amolatar District Local Council 5 Chairperson welcomed the development as a timely boost to the health of the Amolatar residents. He called on the local leaders of the sub-county to participate in the supervision of the project.

Nagoya Bruno, the Amolatar Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) told the contractor not to expect any time extensions regarding the contract and that there will be no room for shoddy work.

Mr Lyavala hailed the NRM leadership for the enhanced effort in improving the health of the residents. He said that because of the stability provided by the able leadership of General Museveni Yoweri, there would be no justification for a delay in the project. He also rallied the people to continue supporting NRM to consolidate the gains attained in the last 36 years.

“As per the contract, it is only a state of emergency that can justify their request for an extension of time to complete the project. Under the able leadership of Gen. YK Museveni, peace is guaranteed and thus there is no excuse whatsoever. Our people should guard these achievements of the last 36 years by keeping this government in power to consolidate, and gain more,” Lyavala appealed.

The elevation of Arwotcheck Health Center 2 to a Health Center 3 is timely as it will bring services closer to the people and also reduce pressure on Amolatar Health Center 4 which attends to patients from the whole districts and neighbouring areas.

The Prime Minister, Robinah Musafiiri Nabbanja, during her visit to the district last year revealed the commitment by the government to elevate Ammolatar Health Center 4 to a hospital. She also promised an advanced maternity ward and works are currently ongoing.