VAMED Engineering GmbH in partnership with the government of Uganda is in advanced stages of finalizing plan to set up a modern Specialized Teaching Referral Hospital in Gulu city.

This state of the-art-health facility will provide a broad variety of essential and healthcare services with sophisticated equipment to ensure high quality treatment for patients, hence ensuring a healthy population as per the national health sector development plan.

This will also make a remarkable difference in the lives of thousands of local residents battling several sicknesses, with the provision of badly needed high-class health services, hence positively impacting Gulu region, that has for long struggled with health-related challenges.

The plan is also in tandem with Uganda’s vision 2040 which focuses on achieving a productive population that contributes to national development, in accordance with the national health policy by attaining a good standard of health for all people in Uganda.

The health facility will encompass a catheterization laboratory, accident and emergency services for adult patients, an eighteen-chamber mortuary, twenty-bed intensive care unit, public amenities and staff facilities, support services and relative accommodations for staff.

Most importantly, it will also be an embodiment of an outpatient department and functional diagnostics for adult patients offering endoscopy services, chemotherapy, laboratory, pathology, imaging services and will provide surgical services, haemodialysis, radiotherapy, rehabilitation and therapies, in patient services, clinical teaching and educational services, administration, medical records and IT services.

According to the management of VAMED Engineering GmbH, the hospital will improve health care services in the district that have for years remained a challenge to most patients, forcing them to move hundreds of Kilometers to access health services elsewhere, while others have been flown abroad.

“It will address gaps in existing health facilities like inadequate specialists and consultants to offer specialized care to patients,” the management said.

For instance in an interview with Daily Monitor late last year, the acting Director for Gulu Regional Referral Hospital Dr. Florence Oyella decried serious gaps and shortages at the facility, culminating into serious challenges in provision of specialized services to patients.

“The staff on the ground are dedicated and willing to perform their duties but we are understaffed. We request the Ministry to come to our rescue,” said Oyella.

In a letter dated October 7th 2022 that was presented to the Director General Health Services at the Ministry of Health Dr. Henry Mwebesa, and which was also accessed by this website, VAMED Engineering GmbH Regional Director Leonardo Zauli sought a fast track review and eventual endorsement of the construction proposal presented, such that timely funding is secured from the Finance Ministry for construction works to take centre stage.

“We are seeking for your kind review and acceptance of the proposed technical presentation to further structure all necessary processes and documents. Bringing to mind that said project proposal is accampanied with a very interesting financing solution we humbly request a fast reviewing process as in the next step the acceptance of the Ministry of finance on the term sheet is needed to secure this financing possibility in time,”reads the letter in part.

The hospital will also offer specialized teaching facilities, vital for skilling Ugandans in the medical sphere.