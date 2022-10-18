Supporters of General Muhoozi Kainerugaba in the Greater Kabale last Saturday celebrated his promotion from Lieutenant General to a 4 star General in the Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF).

These held a procession through Kabale municipality to the Team Chairman MK project office that was opened by the Kabale district Chairperson, Nelson Nshangabasheija. The office was a donation from the two supporters of Muhoozi, Paul Twinamatsiko and Nick Kanyesigye.

While leading the procession, Nshangabasheija said that as greater Kigezi residents, they are indebted to General Muhoozi for his lead role in the reopening of the Rwanda-Uganda borders whose closure had negatively affected businesses in the region.

Nshangabasheija says that General Kainerugaba is our generation leader that we have to celebrate a man who believes in dialogue as he managed to talk to the two freedom fighters President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and President Paul Kagame to see that the border was opened without any bloodshed.

Paul Twinamatsiko, Moreen Namanya and Arinda Nsheeka the Rubanda District LC5 Youth Councilor said that they are willing to embrace him for the stability that this country has registered in the NRM leadership.

Gerald Agaba, the Western Uganda Team Chairman Coordinator hailed the Kabale team for expressing great support to the cause that will set pace to the best and most desirable change in this country.

On 4th October, 2022 President Yoweri Museveni promoted Muhoozi Keinerugaba from Lieutenant General Muhoozi Kainerugaba to full General sparking excitement to his supporters.