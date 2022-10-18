President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, on Saturday returned in a third televised public address to address the Ebola outbreak in a space of just one week. This shows the gravity of the catastrophe that could befall us if no urgent action is taken. Already, 58 infections have been confirmed with 19 deaths and 20 recoveries.

Even though districts of Mubende, Kassanda, Bunyangabo, Kyegegwa and Kagadi currently remain the most affected, others could follow because there has been unrestricted movement of people, some of whom believed to be infected already, hense scaling up transmission possibilities. In Kampala, there is already reason to be more cautious since reports indicate that some victims escaped from Mubende to the city before they were intercepted to receive medical treatment at Mulago Hospital-Kiruddu.

In response, the President, on Saturday announced a string of preventive measures to avert a possible catastrophe. These, among others, include the imposition of a three weeks curfew in the most threatened districts of Kassanda and Mubende. Listening to him laying his points on TV that night, I recalled the bad old days we had to endure during the recent COVID-19 pandemic. As early as March, 18, 2020, the President in his charismatic wisdom announced a complete closure of the country with naysayers castigating his decision and others calling it a political tool to thwart the opposition.

The political season in particular aggravated the situation. Contrary to the Presidential guidance against open campaigns, some political leaders opted to congregate openly as opposed to the scientific ones that had been okayed. What followed was a disaster. Tens of thousands of lives were lost. Had we embraced the guidelines strictly, we would have averted the second as third waves that dearly cost the country. Nonetheless, the magnitude of human losses for Uganda was not as grave as other countries such as China, USA, Germany, Italy, England, Egypt, South Africa, Italy, among others, thank to the wise leadership of President Museveni and our vibrant health systems.

“Given the gravity of the problem and to prevent further spread and, protect lives and livelihoods, Government is taking extra measures that require action from all of us. All these measures shall start with immediate effect and will last 21 days because the incubation period for Ebola is up

to 21 days.” The President said as he issued out the new remedial directives.

“Now, therefore, I direct as follows:

1. Movements into and out of Mubende and Kassanda

Districts is prohibited.

2. Movement from Kassanda to Mubende and vice

versa is prohibited.

3. There will be Curfew in Mubende and Kassanda

Districts starting from 7:00pm to 6:00am.

4. Movement of persons within their respective district

(Mubende and Kassanda) is allowed.”

The guidelines are 24 in number. Even though these are directly issued to the people of Kassandra and Mubende, the onus to effect them falls on all Ugandans. There will be situations where stubborn residents from those districts will try to sneak into other districts. Only the vigilance of the public will protect against such. The political leadership needs to take the lead in sensitizing the community to understand the magnitude of the enemy before them. As for the Ministry of Health, thumbs up already. The quick response, and the provision of materials for the Frontline workforce to ensure a timely and effective response to alarms in the affected districts itself is already amazing.

With all the parties doing exactly what they are supposed to do, thus, there is no doubt we shall be out of the crisis sooner than anticipated, maybe after 21 days. Let’s wait and see. We have won many catastrophic situations in the last two years alone and this one too will go. COVID-19, floods, locusts, terrorism, and we are still standing.

The author is the Deputy Resident City Commissioner for Soroti East Division, Soroti City