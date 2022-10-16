It’s now two weeks eversince BBS Terefayina lost access to it official Facebook page.

The page was hacked into by yet to be identified cyberpunks who have since taken full control of it.

“BBS Terefayina would like to inform its esteemed followers on Facebook that the page was hacked into and we have no access to it. We are working around the clock to ensure that we regain its full access,” the Television station management said following the incident.

The station’s Chief Operations Officer, Mr. Steven Dunstan Busuulwa also confirmed that the page was indeed taken over by yet to be identified people.

The hacked page has 788,000+ followers.

“We have taken all measures and efforts to regain the page. We are currently engaging Facebook headquarters to see how they can be of help and they say investigations kicked off to that effect,” Mr. Busuulwa told this website.

“We reported the case to Police also.”

Mr. Busuulwa further warned the public to disregard the current content being posted on the page by hackers, saying it does not represent BBS Terefayina or the Kingdom of Buganda which owns the station.

“For now our viewers and the public can still follow us on an alternative temporary page we have created “BBS Terefayina_Eyaffe” and other platforms like Twitter, YouTube, Tiktok, LinkedIn and others , all in names of BBS Terefayina,”he advised.