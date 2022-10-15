President Yoweri Museveni has postponed the forthcoming retreat for Ministers, Town Clerks and Chief Administrative Officers (CAOs) due to Ebola Virus Disease outbreak in Uganda.

The retreat was supposed to kickoff next week at the National Leadership Institute (NALI), Kyankwanzi.

Delivering his third National Address on the current status of Ebola outbreak in the country today Saturday, President Museveni said he wanted the retreat to take place within the planned time but due to the current risks associated with the outbreak, he decided to postpone it to a later date.

“We were supposed to have a cabinet retreat in Kyankwanzi but with guidance and advice from the Ministry of Health, I have decided to postpone it due to Ebola outbreak. It is risky. Imagine what if we get one case there. It means, over 400 people shall be quarantined from there,” H.E the President said.

He added: “I wanted it to happen but we cannot risk the lives of our people. I have decided that we postpone it.”

Currently, Uganda has a total of 58 confirmed cases of Ebola and 19 deaths.