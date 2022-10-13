The Minister for Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda has cautioned Resident District Commissioners (RDCs) and Resident City Commissioners (RCCs) to ensure that the Parish Development Model (PDM) funds do not go to waste through misappropriation and embezzlement.

In a statement dated 13th October, 2022, Hon. Babalanda informed Commissioners that on Tuesday 11th October, the Prime Minister, Rt. Hon. Robinah Nabbanja disbursed PDM funds amounting to Shs80.92 billion to be paid to the first 3,237 Parish SACCOs across the country that have met the criterion and are ready to give out the money to the beneficiaries.

She said, it was upon them as the President’s representatives in their respective areas of jurisdiction to monitor the development program and ensure its success.

“I thank you for your efforts in monitoring delivery of public services and enforcing implementation of government policies particularly the Parish Development Model in your districts,” Mrs. Babalanda stated.

“In light of this, I call upon you to ensure that the right groups that are duly registered get the money so that we avoid doing postmortems after the funds have gone to the wrong hands or are diverted to personal gain,” she added.

Presiding over the disbursement of the PDM funds to be paid to the ready SACCOs, Rt Hon. Nabbanja said the model is a “whole of government” approach meant to deliver services closer to Ugandans with the Parish as the epicenter for planning and budgeting.

“This is in line with the long-term vision of the NRM government which is socio-economic transformation of Ugandan society from a peasant to a modern and prosperous society by 2040,” PM Nabbanja disclosed.

Recently, President Museveni disclosed that government’s goal under PDM is to increase household incomes and improve quality of life of Ugandans with specific focus on total transformation of the subsistence households (39% – 3.5million households, 17.5m people)- both on farm and off farm in rural and urban settings into the money economy, as well as eradication of poverty and vulnerability in Uganda.

H.E the President further explained that through PDM, Government takes services to the people in a more effective way and receive actionable feedback from them on wealth creation and Government-provided services to quicken socio-economic transformation.