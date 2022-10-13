The Chairman of Ruparelia Group of Companies, Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia has been inducted as Honorary member of the Rotary Club of Kiwatule.

Dr. Sudhir, a leading philanthropist in Uganda through his Ruparelia Foundation which is the charity arm of the Ruparelia Group of Companies has for years extended a helping hand to individuals and entities by donating billions of shillings to aid several causes in fields of business, education, health, entertainment and conservation.

Against this background, Rotary Clubs in Uganda have immensely profited from Sudhir’s charitable works, most especially his educational scholarships to learners, and thus developed a conviction to incorporate him fully into their fraternity.

The opportune moment to name Dr. Ruparelia an Honorary member of the Rotary Club appeared during an all Wednesday Clubs’ Fellowship held at the Kabira Country Club.

During the event, Mike Sebalu, the governor elect for Rotary District 9213 was keen to announce that Uganda’s multi-billionaire Dr. Ruparelia is now a full member of the club.

“Had the honor and privilege to formally welcome, receive and present Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia as an Honorary member of the Rotary club of Kiwatule last evening during the joint Wednesday clubs fellowship at Kabira Country Club,” tweeted Sebalu.

It should be noted that in July this year, Sudhir made a donation of UGX.10 million to the cancer ward at Nsambya hospital, and another UGX. 10 million to the maternity ward for Nsangi, on top of giving out an ambulance to the Rotary Club in the same locality.

“I gave Shs.10 million for the cancer ward at Nsambya Hospital and also gave Shs.10 million for maternity ward at Nsangi and one new ambulance vehicle at the same club,” said Dr. Ruparelia.

He greatly applauded the work executed by the Rotary club of Nsangi, noting they had worked tirelessly to change citizens’ ways of living, mostly the vulnerable.

“Thank you very much and I am supporting your good cause of the hospital with an ambulance and Shs. 10 million,” Dr. Ruparelia added.

It should be noted that Honorary membership is used to recognize people who have distinguished themselves by exceptional service and embody rotary ideals, or those considered friends of Rotary for their support to the organization causes.

Rotary Clubs in Uganda sit annually to apply criteria and to identify new candidates to recommend becoming Honorary members, or friends of the Rotary club.

Important still, Honorary members are exempted from payment of any dues and are entitled to attend all meetings and enjoy other privileges of the club.

The Rotary is a global organisation founded in 1905 comprising people of good will who forge a common ground and take action to address certain challenges and positively impact the world.

Rotary global areas of operation include aspects of health, fighting epidemic diseases, provision of clean water and sanitation, better education, food security and malnutrition.

It has also played a vital role in trying to promote peace in conflict zones and war ravaged areas across the world.