A UPDF officer at the Rank of Major whose names have been concealed pending investigation is currently detained following his wife’s alleged murder.

The UPDF Major was arrested after his wife Maroon Tukamuhebwa in her 30s, was set ablaze that killed her instantly late last week in Sembabule near Gen. Kaitirima’s farm.

Anonymous sources intimated to our reporter that a Police Officer who was taking chicken to Nabitanga trading Centre found fire burning near the main road to Gen. Kaitirima’s farm but never bothered to find out what was happening.

On his way back at around 6pm, the Policeman found the fire still burning and moved closer to establish what exactly was happening on the farm. It’s from here that he realized that it was human body burning whereby he alerted a nearby police station.

At the scene, Tukamuhebwa, a teacher by profession who hails from Mitooma District was found left with only head and legs visible and a mobile phone besides her body.

The body was then recovered and is pending postmortem as investigations continue. Relatives on ground confided to this reporter that the deceased has been embroiled in a misunderstanding with the husband which they suspect to be the cause of death.

This is a developing story that we shall continue updating you as more details unfold.