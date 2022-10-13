The former Senior Presidential Press Secretary, Joseph Tamale Mirundi has claimed President Yoweri Museveni has failed to protect his son Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba from mafias.

According to Mirundi, the powerful mafia group close to government is determined to destroy whoever they see as Museveni’s future hope but the latter is turning a blind eye.

“Politics is science, President Museveni has failed to protect his son, even if the tweets were from Muhoozi, how could you apologize for a fully grown-up man?” the controversial political analyst said during an interview with a local YouTube media channel a few days ago.

He added that Museveni’s apology to Kenyans on behalf of Gen. Muhoozi was clear evidence which showed that the First Son is still incapable of handling diplomatic issues.

“An apology was not necessary, Muhoozi was able to deny it, but he has not, this means he owns his mistakes therefore it was diplomatically correct for him to apologize other than his father,” he noted.

“Museveni panicked and rushed to apologize yet there were many escape routes which could exonerate Muhoozi. Serious parents defend their children at all costs but President Museveni failed because of the media which is manned by the Mafias, now his son has lost credibility among Kenyans, even Ugandans, therefore if Museveni wants this son to succeed him, it’s going to be very difficult because the public has lost interest in him,” Museveni said.

He further noted that Gen. Museveni must now advise his son to stay away from tweeting and partying as he watches the space because if he continues with his controversial tweets, it may damage the image of the entire First Family.

“Humbleness is a cardinal principle in politics, if your enemies are paying for your political blood or status, remain humble that is why an apology from him would have worked so much more than that of President Museveni. Museveni is overlooking his political dynasty not knowing that mafias are tearing down any possible figure that is to going to succeed him,” the veteran journalist stated.

Mirundi’s comments follow President Museveni’s recent public apology to Kenya, asking for forgiveness from Kenyans over Gen. Muhoozi’s contentious tweets.

In his controversial tweets, Muhoozi joked about Uganda invading Kenya.

“It wouldn’t take us, my army and me, 2 weeks to capture Nairobi.”

This was quickly followed with, “Haha, I love my Kenyan relatives, Constitution? Rule of Law? You must be joking! For us, there is only the revolution, and you will soon learn about it.”

However, President Museveni apologized and said it was not right for public officers, be civilian or military, to comment or interfere in any way in the internal affairs of brother countries. He added that such discussions should be handled by the peer-review mechanism of the African Union and not in public comments.

“I ask our Kenyan brothers and sisters to forgive us for tweets sent by General Muhoozi, former commander of Land Forces here, regarding the election matters in that great country,” reads part of the statement.