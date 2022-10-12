One of the candidates who participated and lost in the recently concluded East African Legislative Assembly elections has vowed to go to court seeking cancellation of the election results.

Gilbert Agaba, who contested as an independent claims that the exercise was marred with numerous malpractices including rigging him out.

The election that attracted 28 candidates was conducted on 29th September, 2022 and only nine Ugandan representatives were selected.

Addressing a news conference at Fairway Hotel in Kampala on Monday , Agaba said that he will file a petition in court on Thursday this week and later file another petition in the East African court of Justice seeking for declaration of the recent EALA elections null and void and hopes others will join him.

Its reported that Agaba emerged 10th with 210 votes claim that his 19 votes were not added on the declared votes of 210 votes to have 229 votes in total, yet Democratic Party candidate Siranda Gerald who made it to the Assembly came in 9th position with 233 votes beating Agaba by a difference of 23 votes. Even if these 19 votes were to be added to him, it means he will still be short of 4 votes to tally with Siranda if other factors remain constant.

But Agaba said that the procedure of voting was not followed where the voting started while candidates were still campaigning and that there was no opening of ballot boxes and ballot papers in the presence of candidates agents.