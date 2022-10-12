The State Minister for Finance in charge of General Duties, Hon. Henry Musasizi has urged the Catholic Church to champion the fight against household Poverty.

Musasizi, also the Rubanda East Member of Parliament, said the government of Uganda recently launched a fight against household poverty through Parish Development Model, and he implored the church to embrace it.

Musasizi made these comments over the weekend at the commissioning of St Charles Lwanga Kabirizi Catholic Church in Rubanda District.

“Don’t betray me, my people of Rubanda. Please use PDM to kick poverty out of your families. This is the only fund that will uplift your families from Poverty,” Musasizi said.

The Parish Development Model is a government strategy or approach for organizing and delivering public and private sector interventions for wealth creation and employment generation at the parish level as the lowest economic planning unit. Government will in every financial year give Shs100 million to every parish for that matter.

Hon. Musasizi further urged Christians to use this new parish to promote Christianity in their area through repenting their sins and giving their lives to Jesus Christian.

Musasizi promised to always give them support in case there is need and contributed Ugx 10 million in cash to help in the construction of the Parish church.

Speaking at the same function, Jacqueline Katabazi, the Rubanda district Woman Parliamentary hopeful asked Christians to put God first in everything and work hard through cooperation if they want their Parish to develop fast.

Katabazi requested the appointed leaders to be good examples to the people they are leading since leadership comes from God so they should work hard not to be ashamed of God’s name and not to hinder development of their new parish.

Katabazi Contributed Crucifix, Font, Candles, four pairs of Roman Catholic Vestments among other materials used in Catholic churches worth UGX 8 million.