Something that started as a simple talk by the Tusimbudde hitmaker Gravity Omuttujju when he compared himself to the lions of Uganda’s music (Bebe Cool, Bobi Wine and Chameleone) a few weeks back, has turned into a serious verbal war.

What is funny is that the three superstars have not said a thing towards Gravity comparison but the netizens and some artists have started imparting discipline in Gravity’s head to learn how to respect his elders.

One of the artists who has openly informed Gravity to learn to respect elders is the firebase singer Zex Bilangilangi, real name Taddeo Mayega.

In an interview with a local media channel, Zex advised his fellow musician Gravity never at any time to think that he will reach the levels of the veteran musicians he now disrespects.

“If you start dissing the elders, it means you are going astray. He [Gravity] is confused by the hype,” the magazine singer said.

“Leave that one alone. That is a young boy. Ask me about people who have some relevance. That one is reasoning like a kid right now. Gravity doesn’t know that his career is standing on the shoulders of his elders. If you start dissing the elders, that means you’re going astray. He is confused by the hype,” he added.

As his name is, Gravity immediately pulled down Zex using his Twitter where he called Zex a naïve innocent young boy with one and a half hits who knows nothing concerning Uganda’s music industry.

“With one and half-hit songs you still have the audacity to address my name like that? Young boy, get some sense,” Gravity tweeted.

However, Bilangilangi did not keep quiet. Also using his Twitter handle he made another wipe on Gravity, by indirectly informing him that having a number of hit songs does not guarantee one to disrespect elders.

“With one hit you did not respect your elders, even with several hits [if any], you still do not respect elders. With one and a half hits, I respect my elders and will still respect them forever. Be humble,” Zex told off Gravity.