Highly engineered preparations are underway among the Indian community in Uganda with high expectations at the Diwali Festival commemoration which will be held this Sunday.

The Diwali or Deepavali festival is an event of lights and one of the most significant events in the Indian culture. This means it will involve a variety of traditional dishes, games, plays and other activities to symbolize the Indian culture.

It will be commemorated this Sunday, October 16th 2022 at Speke Resort Munyonyo and all rich cuisines of Indian Sub-continent foods will be showcased.

Diwali is a Hindu festival observed as a public holiday in various countries like Fiji, Mauritius, India, Trinidad & Tobago and all over the world by over 100 million people. In most places, it is celebrated for five days.

One of the most popular events of Hinduism, it is marked to celebrate the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, life over death, self renewal, knowledge over ignorance, and others.

Diwali also marks the death of many demons like Narkusur by Lord Krishna, the arrival of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after killing Ravana, and Lord Vamana defeating Bali.

During celebrations, people pray to Goddess Lakshmi Puja and ask the goddess to bless them with prosperity, happiness, peace and wealth.

The auspicious carnival is widely associated with Lakshimi the goddess of prosperity and Ganesha the God of wisdom and remover of obstacles, with many other traditions connecting to the holiday.

Gates will open starting midday, at the resort. There will be a huge funfair and fireworks are also expected.

The day is usually full of fun and couples, families, friends, business associates engage in acts of love like gift exchanges, settling off old deals, forgive one another as a way of positivity and moving forward.

According to organisers, this year’s event will have a variety of Indians delicacies, games, music and drinks for the people to enjoy and celebrate with their families and friends. There will be 52 food tents, music and a kids corner.

Located on the shores of Lake Victoria, Speke Resort Munyonyo is an elegant, beautiful and magnificent resort, and it is also part of Ruparelia Group of Companies owned by entrepreneur Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia.

It has hosted a series of groundbreaking events including United Nations conferences, big concerts, high profile weddings and African Union summits. In 2007, the resort rose to global prominence after it was chosen to host the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).