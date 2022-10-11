Revelers who chose to attend Afropalooza Festival at Lugogo Cricket Oval I must say fully enjoyed their Independence Day celebrations over the weekend.

The two days festival had a number of performers however the last live electric performance of Kenyan Band Sauti Sol on Sunday excited revelers that left no one seated but jumping, dancing and chanting every song the band played.

Although vocalists; Bien-Aimé Baraza, Willis Chimano and Savara Mudigi parted ways times ago, their reunion at Afropalooza Festival was also a bonus gesture which made them look complete this created a good connection between them and the crowd.

Their stepping on the stage was welcomed by smiles and applause from the crowds. Secondly, the upbeat, thrilling melodies and magnetic tempos from the instrumentalists also created another moment that really made their performance so outstanding.

They performed a number of their songs ending with their famous track Susana which climaxed the festival and indeed everyone was super happy and satisfied. Another performer that really excited revelers was the legendary Ragga Dee who exclusively showed the young stars in the music industry that he is their senior no matter what.

Ragga Dee’s live performance was so wonderful that he pulled the audience, unlike other performers, Ragga Dee’s stage performance was so powerful. He performed most of his songs; Mbawe, Cissy, Monomonomove, Ndigida, Stranger and others.

Other live performers included; Reggae Legend Maddox, Myko Ouma, and Aliddeki Brain. Others who performed included; Zex Birangirangi, Ykee Benda, Fille, Winnie Mwagi, KS Alpha, Vampino and many others.

Away from the performance, revelers enjoyed drinks, especially Nile special brands at a low cost, Chicken, Nyama Choma, Sodas, face painting and bull riding were available. The festival also had Art and cultural stoles displaying memorable historical moments of Uganda since1962.

Afropalooza Festival was organized by Talent Africa group sponsored by Nile Special, Stanbic Bank, MTN, Ministry of Tourism and many others. Its’ aim was to provide a platform for Ugandans to celebrate 60 years of independence.

On Saturday, Nigeria’s artist Rema, and local artists such as Vinka, Maurice Kirya, Navio, The Mith and many others performed and it was a success.