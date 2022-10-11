Kira Municipality Member of Parliament also Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) Spokesperson, Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda has demanded that the First Son, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba be court-martialed and dismissed from the country’s army for misbehaving.

While addressing journalists on Monday at the party headquarters in Najjanankumbi, Ssemujju said that President Museveni should put his son in order because he is disgracing the country at large.

“His spoilt son, Muhoozi Kainerugaba who until last week was commander of the country’s land forces, repeatedly and insulted Kenya in several of his tweets. He tweeted that he can capture Nairobi in one week. He later suggested that his “great father” should be the president of East Africa and that the Kenyan President should be his deputy. That the President of Rwanda is only fit to be the minister in the government of East Africa led by his father. The FDC President Hon. Eng. Patrick Amuriat spoke about this indiscipline and we hereby re-iterate our strong objection to this,” he said.

The legislator noted that if Uganda’s People’s Defense Force (UPDF) is following its laws and regulations, the former commander of land forces by now should be out of the army, battling with cases at the court martial.

“That is what section 145 of the UPDF Act on Scandalous behavior by officers says. 145 (1) An officer who behaves in a scandalous manner unbecoming of an officer, commits an offence and is, on conviction, liable to suffer dismissal from the Defence Forces with or without disgrace. 145 (2) For purposes of this section, “scandalous conduct” means the personal conduct of an officer which is generally against public order, expectations and morality, whether or not the conduct directly or indirectly affects others,” Ssemujju said.

He explained that what Gen Muhoozi did to use his Twitter account and insult member countries of East Africa is also in the category of scandalous conduct that requires punishment.

“The law is very clear. This is scandalous behavior. By promoting him, Museveni went against the spirit of the law. In fact, this precedent of rewarding misconduct will now be used by others. The FDC might be tempted to seek judicial review of Muhoozi treatment/promotion after his scandalous behavior. Mr. Museveni is a good herdsman. Why doesn’t he employ his son at one of his farms if he thinks he is a very good manager?” he asked.

It must be noted that last week Museveni officially extended an apology to Kenya for the provocative tweets sent out by Gen. Muhoozi. Museveni noted that what his son did was too unethical to provoke a sovereign country.

“I ask our Kenyan brothers and sisters to forgive us for tweets sent by General Muhoozi, former Commander of Land Forces here, regarding the election matters in that great country. It is not correct for Public officers, be they civilian or military, to comment or interfere in any way, in the internal affairs of brother countries,” Museveni said in a statement.

Gen. Museveni also explained why he promoted Muhoozi to a four-star General, that it, was to appreciate him for the many other positive contributions he has made despite acting negatively in recent days.

“This is a time-tested formula –discourage the negative and encourage the positive. Very sorry, ndugu zetu Wakenya. Also sorry to the Ugandans who could have been annoyed by one of their officials meddling in the affairs of brother Kenya,”