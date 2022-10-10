President Yoweri Museveni last evening held separate bilateral talks with different Heads of State and foreign delegations, who had come to attend Uganda’s 60th Independence Day Celebrations that took place on 9th October, 2022 at Kololo Independence Grounds.

The meetings were held at Speke Resort Munyonyo.

President Museveni first received H.E Dr. Hussein Ali Mwinyi , the President of Zanzibar and representing the President of the United Republic of Tanzania.

Dr. Mwinyi first delivered H.E Dr. Samia Suluhu congratulatory message to President Museveni upon reaching 60 years of Independence.

His Excellency Hussein thanked President Museveni for his support especially on the issue of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) project saying that it will go along way in benefiting the two countries.

President Museveni and the visiting President also discussed trade and cooperation for the prosperity of the people of East Africa.

Mr. Museveni also held a meeting with His Excellency Lihau Ebua Jean Pierre Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Public Services who represented H.E Felix Tshisekedi , the President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo at Uganda’s 60th Independence Day celebrations.

The two leaders discussed matters of mutual interest between their countries particularly delving in matters of the current security situation in the DRC.

The visiting Vice Prime minister commended President Museveni for his able leadership saying that his country holds him in high regard as far as peace and security is concerned.

“We have shared interest to advance from poverty to development and we have confidence in you in ending insurgence and bring peace in the DRC,“ he noted.

Mr. Ebua disclosed that it is DRC’s desire that the citizens of the two countries benefit from the available natural resources [in DRC], adding that without peace this would remain a dream.

President Museveni later received South Sudan President, H.E Salva Kiir Mayardit. In a cordial manner, the two Presidents centred their discussion on matters of security, capacity building and the general development in South Sudan.

The President also met and held discussion with Hon. Prof. Manasseh Nshuti, Minister of State for East African Community Affairs of the Republic of Rwanda.

Representing President Kagame of Rwanda, Prof. Nshuti congratulated President Museveni and the people of Uganda for reaching the 60 years of independence.

Mr. Museveni thanked him for coming to Uganda, before hailing the long standing relationship Uganda enjoys with Rwanda.