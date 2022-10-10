The Kasese mudslide victims are battling an outbreak of waterborne diseases in their camps. More than 100 people pitched camp at St. Luke COU and Kasika Trinity Catholic Church following last month’s mudslides that hit Kasika trading center, Rukoki Sub County. The mudslides claimed the lives of 15 people and destroyed several properties.

However, the mudslide victims say they are battling diarrhea, typhoid, and skin diseases. Kule Zakayo, a resident of Kasika says that the poor water, sanitation, and hygiene conditions in the camps, coupled with a shortage of healthcare providers, pose a huge health risk to thousands of people in the area. He says a number of households don’t have latrines and safe water sources.

Lazaro Thembo, another resident of the area, says the diseases are a result of the contaminated water they are currently consuming. He says last month mudslides washed away toilets prompting residents to dispose of waste in spaces or directly into water streams.

Chris Mugisa, a resident of Kasika says the displaced persons need urgent help so that they can restart their lives again.

Saimon Buhaka, the area LC 1 says there is fear of a cholera outbreak in the area due to the lack of latrines amidst the heavy rains. He says that two people were taken to hospital suffering from diarrhea and appeals to NGOs to give the community sanitation facilities to avert the likelihood of more disease outbreaks.

Jennifer Musoki, a nurse at Kasika health center II, says the facility is also recording high cases of malaria. She says that they have in the last week alone referred more than 10 suspected cases of typhoid for further management.

The Kasese LCV Chairperson, Eliphazi Muhindi says the district is constrained financially, adding that they handed over a detailed report regarding the situation of the area to the government.