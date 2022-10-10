Police in Busoga North are investigating Benon Ntalo for allegedly killing his daughter’s boyfriend.

The victim is James Kakonso, a 16-year-old senior three student of Bugulumbya secondary school in Kamuli district.

A postmortem report released by Kamuli general hospital shows that the teenager had deep cuts on his head and strangulation marks on the neck.

It is alleged that on 05th, October 2022, Ntalo found Kakonso standing with his daughter near a borehole in Bugobi village in Bugulumbya sub-county in Kamuli district. He reportedly threatened to hurt him if he doesn’t end the relationship with his daughter.

Ntalo is reported to have beaten up Kakonso and dumped his lifeless body in a trench but after realizing that passersby had seen him, he reportedly told them that a thief had been killed and dumped in the area.

Eyewitnesses who spoke to us on condition of anonymity, say that Ntalo was seen running after Kakonso with a machete on Sunday morning. Kakonso’s father, Joseph Muwedere, says that one of the residents informed him how Ntalo had killed his son.

“We are neighbors and I think that Ntalo would have engaged me to devise means of jointly disciplining our children rather than opting for corporal punishment, which ended fatally,” he said.

Zadoki Ngobi, the LC 1 chairperson of Bugobi village says that most parents are frustrated with the increasing cases of teenage pregnancies within the area and they have since resorted to beating up boys suspected of involving their daughters in conjugal relationships.

He, however, says that these measures are creating chaos in the community.

Busoga North police spokesperson, Michael Kasadha, says that Ntalo is in custody at Kamuli central police station as the prime suspect in Kakonso’s killing. He says that they also arrested Adam Kalenzi and Eria for attempting to aid Ntalo to conceal the crime.