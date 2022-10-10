A total of Shs75 million has been raised in both cash and pledges as start up fund for the newly opened Kabirizi Catholic parish in Kabale Diocese.

Located in Rubanda Town Council in Rubanda District, Kabirizi is the youngest of the 36 parishes under the Kabale Catholic Diocese whose headquarters are in Kabale District.

On 8th October 2022, the Kabale Catholic Diocesan Bishop Callistus Rubaramira presided over the ceremony to fully and officially open the Parish on a grand ceremony whose Chief Guest was the State Minister of general duties in the Ministry of Finance, Henry Musasizi Ariganyira.

A total of Shs75 million was collected to help kick start operation of the parish and its projects that include construction of the Church building whose budget is at Shs2 billion.

According to the Kabirizi Parish Council Chairperson Happy Asiimwe, 42 million was raised in cash while 33 was in pledges.

Minister Musasizi contributed Shs10m and bought President Museveni’s Portrait at Shs3m, bringing the total of his contribution to Shs13m. He had earlier sent Shs24 million for the purchase of Land to accommodate branch churches under the Rubanda Catholic deanery that gave birth to Kabirizi Parish.

Other notable contributions were from the Deputy Director General of the Internal Security Organization – ISO, Lt. Col. Emmanuel Katabazi who contributed Shs11 million. His wife Jackline Katabazi also contributed worship items used to conduct Church Mass, valued at Shs8 million.

The Rubanda West MP Moses Kamuntu and Rubanda District Woman MP Prossy Akampurira contributed 100 and 200 bags of cement respectively, both pledging to send a total of 500 bags altogether.

While speaking at the ceremony, Hon. Musasizi who doubles as the Rubanda East Member of Parliament revealed that Bishop Rubaramira had notified him that the they were making arrangements to open Kabirizi Parish in 2018. Musasizi commended the work done by the Diocese adding that the Parish would bring worship services closer to the Christians in Rubanda Town Council.

Rubanda LC.5 Chairperson Ampeire Stephen Kasyaba contributed 500,000 shillings and explained that he had authorized the use of the District road machinery to level the ground on which Kabirizi Parish offices would be constructed.

Other dignitaries who witnessed the ceremony include Isingiro Woman MP Claire Mugumya, Kabale District LC.5 Chairperson Nelson Nshangabasheija, Kabale Municipality Mayor Sentaro Byamugisha, Rubanda RDC Lilian Ruteraho, Kamwengye RDC Isaiah Kanyamahane, Kyenjojo DRDC Sam Evidence Orikunda, among others.

Bishop Calistus Rubaramira offered a long prayer of blessings and encouragement for the Kabirizi Parish Priest, Prosper Turyahabwe and his Curate Zaverio Tindimwebwa who were appointed heads of the newly opened centre of worship.