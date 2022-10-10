Police in Kabale district is investigating a fatal Road Traffic accident that claimed two people on Sunday afternoon.

The accident was involved motor vehicle registration number UBJ 871E Toyota Mark X white in colour driven by one Matama Alex,a radio presenter at Hills FM radio station in Kabale Town and two pedestrians namely Rwegyema Bashir 60 years old and Asiimwe Moses 28 years old both residents of Kabale municipality, kabale district who died on spot.

The accident happened at Rwakaraba Northern division along Kabale-Kisoro Highway.

According to the Kigezi regional police spokesperson Elly Maate, security visited the scene, postmortem was done and bodies were handed over to the relatives for burial.

He revealed that the cause of the accident is yet to be baleabaleestablished, as the driver abandoned the vehicle at the scene and is on the run.